Thousands without power in Horry County after lightning strikes power station

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Thousands are without power in Horry County after a lightning strike damaged a power station.

An estimated 4,307 customers are being affected by three separate outages, according to the Horry Electric Cooperative outage map.

It was the South Conway substation that was hit by lighting, according to the power company’s Facebook page. That hit is the source of the majority of the outages.

The post continues that crews are working to repair the issues.

No word on when power will return.

