Three arrested after deputies find guns, drugs, cash in Red Springs area home

RED SPRINGS AREA (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s office has made arrest after finding drugs, guns and cash in a home near Red Springs.

On Saturday, Hendrix Kentrell Hasty Jr., 32, and Derrick Murray, 34, both of Red Springs were arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Hasty, Murray and Ramon Campbell, 30 of Red Springs were also charged with Possession with Intent to Sell of Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and SWAT conducted a search warrant at 32 McAllister Circle in the Springside Community near Red Springs. As law enforcement arrived, multiple subjects ran into a wooded area near the residence. During the search, Deputies located and seized two (2) firearms, marijuana and approximately $2,700 in cash.

Murray and Hasty Jr. were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. Campbell was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.