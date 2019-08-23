Three arrested in abuse of a vulnerable adult case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Three women have been arrested in connection to an abuse case in the Conway area.

According to reports from the Conway Police Department, Tiffany Latoya Grier and Tonya Antoinette Davy have been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Connie Sue Bradley was also arrested in this case, charged with failure to report the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The reports say that the victim was living in a group home for disabled adults in the Conway area. An arrest warrant says the Grier forced the victim down a hall and pushed them into a wall. Grier was one of the caretakers at the home. A separate warrant says that Bradly witnessed this event but did not report it to authorities.

The victim told police that Davy had “slapped him on the buttocks” according to a report from Conway Police.

Grier and Davy are out on a $5,000 bond, Bradley was released on a $2,500 bond.