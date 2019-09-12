Three arrested in North Myrtle Beach on drug charges

From left to right: Rindoutte, Stiller, Ehret. Courtesy City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Detectives with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department have arrested three people following what they call a ” lengthy investigation into suspicious activity at two residences.”

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach, investigators executed search warrants at 4001 Birchwood Street and 503 38th Avenue South, both homes are owned by Joseph Green Ridoutte.

Ridoutte has been charged with three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine Third Offense and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine Third Offense.

Officers also arrested Wesley Deane Stiller and Benjamin James Nikao Ehret in connection to the case. Stiller is charged with five counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine Second Offense. Ehret is charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

All three are being held at the North Myrtle Beach Jail awaiting a bond hearing.