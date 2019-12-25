Three Grand Strand churches will host free 31st Annual Christmas Day Community Dinner

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) – The 31st Annual Christmas Day Community Dinner will be held at three different church locations across the Grand Strand today.

Are you spending your holiday alone this year? Away from family or friends?

Belin Community Church, Flagship Apostolic Church Holiness Church, and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church will serve free meals this afternoon.

Doors are open to everyone in the community and those in town for the holiday season.

These meals are free as members prepare to serve nearly 9,000 people in the community coming together to celebrate the reason for the season.

Churches will host a clothing drive to provide shoes and clothes to those in need of more than a meal.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church has teamed up with The Purdue Children Need Fund to provide free kid’s shoes.

Church locations: