Three injured after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to Lieutenant Michael Brandt, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. at 701 Ingram Street.

Officers were called to McLeod Hospital at 1:30 Thursday morning for a call for three people with gunshot wounds. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

Brandt said the Florence Police Department is still investigating and has limited information. If you have any information, please call Florence Police.