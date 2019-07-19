Person killed in crash on Highway 57 in Little River identified

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person has died following a crash that occurred on Highway 57 in the Little River area Friday afternoon. Three others are hurt, according to troopers.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 1:50 Friday afternoon on Highway 57 and Mount Zion Road.

Three people were initially reported injured. Two of them had life-threatening injuries. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported around 4:30 p.m. that one person had died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the person killed as 58-year-old Walter Hager. Hager was originally from New York but had been living in Myrtle Beach for the last four years.

At 1:50 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at Mt. Zion Road and S. Highway 57 in Little River.



Three people were injured, two with life-threatening injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/0wMDmx1Dr2 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 19, 2019

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern says Hager was driving a Kia 4-door traveling west on Mt. Zion Road when he disregarded a stop sign, resulting in the crash involving a Ford van with trailer.

Hager later died in the hospital. Two passengers in the vehicle were also hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown at this time. All three were wearing seat belts, according to Lance Cpl. Southern.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website reported earlier that the roadway was blocked.

This crash remains under investigation.