Person killed in crash on Highway 57 in Little River identified

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_generic3_401667

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person has died following a crash that occurred on Highway 57 in the Little River area Friday afternoon. Three others are hurt, according to troopers.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 1:50 Friday afternoon on Highway 57 and Mount Zion Road.

Three people were initially reported injured. Two of them had life-threatening injuries. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported around 4:30 p.m. that one person had died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the person killed as 58-year-old Walter Hager. Hager was originally from New York but had been living in Myrtle Beach for the last four years.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern says Hager was driving a Kia 4-door traveling west on Mt. Zion Road when he disregarded a stop sign, resulting in the crash involving a Ford van with trailer.

Hager later died in the hospital. Two passengers in the vehicle were also hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown at this time. All three were wearing seat belts, according to Lance Cpl. Southern.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website reported earlier that the roadway was blocked.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: