HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County.

It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.

No other information was immediately available.

