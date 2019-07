CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A three-year-old has died after being pulled from a pool at a Horry County home.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the child as Jaxon Bedenek. Jaxon was pulled from a pull from a pool at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

He was then taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died nearly an hour later. Willard says the cause of death was “asphyxiation due to drowning.”