Throw away your stimulus debit card? Here’s what to do

(WFLA/WBTW) – Still missing your stimulus payment?

If you’re one of the millions of Americans still waiting for the IRS to complete its first round of stimulus payments, you might want to check your trash or make some calls.

Last month, the Treasury Department began EIP Cards to about 4 million Americans. The debit cards are preloaded with stimulus payments and can be used to anywhere that accepts Visa debit cards in-store, online, or over the phone. You can also use it to transfer funds between bank accounts and get cash from the AllPoint network of ATMs.

The debit cards come in a plain envelope and do not indicate they’re coming from the federal government. Some people have mistaken them for credit card offers or other junk mail and thrown them in the trash.

The Treasury Department said those who have lost or destroyed their EIP card may request a free replacement through customer service at 1-800-240-8100.

To check the status of your stimulus check, you can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

