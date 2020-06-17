Thursday hearing planned for Horry County candidates protesting Primary Day results

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A hearing will be held Thursday evening after four Horry County candidates in the June 9th Primary are protesting how the election turned out. Candidate Angie

Angie Altman-Robbins and Jeremy Halpin tell News13 the protest isn’t about winning or changing the election results, it’s about making sure there was nothing in the way of voters being able to carry out their right, like incorrect ballots.

“If one vote is not counted properly, that is one vote too many,” said Altman-Robbins, who vied for Horry County Clerk of Court against Renee Elvis.

Horry County Council District 6 candidate Jeremy Halpin, Horry County Clerk of Court candidate Angie Altman-Robbins, State Senate candidate Carter Smith and Horry County Council District 3 candidate Karon Mitchell are protesting the primary results. Altman-Robbins and Halpin say there were incorrect ballots given out.

“What’s right is right, and the people are not being forgotten about, and the people are not getting over-passed,” said Halpin.

Altman-Robbins says Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Director Sandy Martin told her there were several ‘irregularities’ in the primary.

But, News13 asked Martin and she says there weren’t irregularities — just incorrect ballots.

Halpin, who ran against Cam Crawford for a council seat, says he thinks a reason for the incorrect ballots began when they condensed precincts after many poll managers chose not to work due to COVID-19.

“She also had newer poll workers, people that were just taking their training online and weren’t fully trained so that the voting public was getting the wrong ballots,” he said.

One of Halpin’s own neighbors let him know there was an issue.

“She told me personally, Miss Janie, told me personally, that she went in to Socastee Elementary School, went in to go vote,” Halpin said. “She was educated because she went in there and knew that I was supposed to be on the ballot. So she went in. The first ballot that she got did not have me versus Cam on her ballot.”

While Altman-Robbins cited voting machine issues and long lines as well, she and Halpin agree, no matter the winner, they just want the problems reviewed and fixed.

“This is what America’s about. We the people. I love it, you know, so my hope is that we’ll identify these problems in the system and fix them,” she said.

Martin says she can’t comment on the protest until after the hearing Thursday.

She previously confirmed with News13 that poll workers may need more training with the new voting machines, but that there were only incorrect ballots reported at a few precincts and they were resolved.

Altman-Robbins says the hearing planned for Thursday involves the candidates vying for positions in Horry County. It will be held in Conway at 5:30 p.m. She says a second and separate hearing may be held for Carter Smith in Columbia since he’s vying for State Senate.