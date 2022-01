LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating after a Thursday morning structure fire in the Green Sea area.

Around 4:54 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive for a structure fire, where crews say no one was injured.

The Tabor City Fire Department and Loris Fire Department are assisting on this call. The fire is still under investigation.