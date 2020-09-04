Thursday night Fire in Marlboro County leaves home destroyed, takes down utility lines

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A house fire Thursday night in in Marlboro County has left one home destroyed, according to McColl Fire Chief James Locklear.

According to a neighbor, Robert Beverly, who said he witnessed the fire, the fire started around 11:02 p.m. Thursday.

“It was an old house with fat lighter wood so not much you could do to save the house,” Beverly said. “Fire dept responded fast and done all they could to protect surrounding buildings.”



Photos Courtesy of Robert Beverly

The fire on Fletcher Street caused multiple utility lines to come down and two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion as a precaution, according to Locklear. They are both back on duty this morning.

Fire crews from McColl fire department and Clio fire department responded to the incident.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time. News13 has reached out to find out what started to fire and if anyone was injured. Count on us for updates.

