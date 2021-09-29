Tidelands Health administers COVID-19 booster to newly eligible groups

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Months after being fully vaccinated, new groups of South Carolinians are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Tidelands Health and health officials said they’ve started administering the COVID-19 booster shot. One of those groups eligible is people 65 and older.

The CDC released new guidance for people eligible to get a booster. According to the CDC, anyone in long-term care and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should get a booster. Those with a higher chance of being exposed to the virus at their job should also get one. The CDC has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people in those groups who are at least six months out after receiving their second Pfizer dose.

“The additional booster helps provide for the reduced likelihood of getting infection not just severe disease. We have a great number of people in our community that are 65 and older or those with underlying health issues that are over 50 those are absolutely recommended,” chief operations officer for Tidelands Health Gayle Resetar said.

This updated guidance from the CDC allows people who are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection. Resetar said some people may be confused with third doses and booster shots. Resetar explained the difference between the two.

“The third shot was available to immunocompromised individuals so we started those in August. Eligibility for an additional dose in the form of a booster again the same vaccine became eligible on Friday and so we started Friday,” Resetar said.

If you like to learn more about the two shots and to see if you qualify for the booster, click here.