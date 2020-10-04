Tidelands Health Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Goes Virtual, Proceeds Dependent on Walkers, Sponsors

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The annual Tidelands Health ‘In the Pink’ breast cancer awareness walk is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Support and proceeds depend on loyal walkers, survivors, and sponsors. Many survivors and those with loved ones diagnosed with breast cancer show their dedication to the walk no matter the format.

All proceeds go directly back to men and women in the community in need of receiving mammograms and other vital breast health services.

“I was diagnosed in 2017,” Carla Herring, a breast cancer survivor, and walk participant said.

Carla Herring is a breast cancer survivor. She is also a nurse at McLeod Health, where she learned three years ago, she would also become a patient.

“You kind of feel like it is never going to be you, I think we all feel like that, and then you do hear that ‘cancer’ word it is very scary,” Herring said.

Since 2017, Herring has been through chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries. She also became apart of the annual ‘In the Pink’ breast cancer awareness walk.

“You feel unity when you come out and do a walk like this,” Herring said.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk is virtual. Organizers say the walk usually draws a crowded parking lot, but on Saturday, participants drive through a packet pick up line and will walk on their own.

“It’s a big change for our little community,” Elisa Mullan, a Tidelands Health organizer, said.

Instead of a thousand walkers, Mullan says the event has had about 330 people have signed up.

“If we miss the money coming in for that, that is less we can do for our community for survivors,” Mullan said.

The walk is a crucial fundraising and awareness event. One hundred percent of proceeds help people right here in Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg County.

“I have a family member who is a survivor, and it means a lot knowing we can help people throughout our community,” Mullan said.

For breast cancer patients, walking alongside survivors can be an inspiration.

“You have to have a support group to get you through this because it is nothing easy to go through, and support means everything at a time like this,” Herring said.

While participants will not be physically walking as a whole, raising proceeds throughout October, for men and women in the community, participants say is what matters.

“It is great to know we are helping someone here, local,” Mullan said.

Sign-ups and donations will be open throughout October. The virtual breast cancer walk will take place all month long.

Drive-through events will held at Waccamaw Medical Park East located at 4033 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576. Additional times to pick up t-shirt and packets: