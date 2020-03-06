Tidelands Health begins screening process for visitors with flu-like symptom

Tidelands Health has begun a screening process at its hospitals that restricts access by visitors with flu-like systems to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, any individual with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, who enters a Tidelands Health hospital will be immediately screened, according to Dawn Bryant, senior communications strategist.

Patients seeking care will be directed to the appropriate care area. Visitors with flu-like symptoms will be restricted from accessing the hospital.

The enhanced screening process builds upon the health system’s policy to discourage visitation by family members, friends, vendors and others who are ill. The process has been implemented as part of the health system’s proactive efforts to protect the health and wellness of patients, team members and the community.

Tidelands health system has not received any patients with COVID-19.

“As our region’s largest health care provider, we routinely care for individuals with potentially infectious illnesses and have comprehensive infection prevention processes and protocols in place,” said Chris Rees, vice president of safety, service excellence and physician services for Tidelands Health. “We continue to welcome visitors to our hospitals, but it’s important that we limit access by visitors with flu-like symptoms to help protect against the spread of illness in the community.”

Among other coronavirus-related efforts, the health system is also screening patients at outpatient care locations for COVID-19 and coordinating with skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice providers.

Tidelands Health has developed a coronavirus information center at tidelandshealth.org.

“Perhaps the most important thing people can do right now is to follow good hand hygiene,” Rees said. “Although that may seem basic, it’s very important and effective.”