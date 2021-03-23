Tidelands Health increases supply of COVID vaccine, expands hours and locations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – People now have three ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Tidelands Health, and they can schedule during evening hours and a third regional vaccination site.

Tidelands Health has added an online chat feature for scheduling and revamped its scheduling hotline with a new telephone number and increased capacity to handle more callers. They also have added a third regional vaccination site.

Vaccine appointments are available this week in both Georgetown and Horry counties, including evening appointments Wednesday and Thursday at a new regional vaccination site — Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

“Now that vaccine supply has increased, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “We hope these new scheduling tools, as well as the addition of evening hours and a third vaccination site, will help even more individuals in our community receive this lifesaving vaccine.”

Individuals eligible in Phases 1a and 1b have three options for scheduling an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, eligible individuals can call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, eligible individuals can call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. CLICK: Eligible individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.

Eligible individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool. CHAT: Eligible individuals can use the online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Appointments for the required second dose of vaccine will be scheduled when individuals book their first-dose appointment.

As of today, Tidelands Health has administered more than 42,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The health system administers vaccine by appointment only at regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties.

As vaccine supply has become more consistent, Tidelands Health is administering thousands of first and second doses of vaccine every week.

Tidelands Health implemented self-scheduling as South Carolina moved into Phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan March 8. An estimated 220,000 people along the Grand Strand are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1b, including those ages 55 and older, individuals with high-risk medical conditions, front-line workers with increased occupational risk and others. Check the full list of those eligible here.