Tidelands Health opens temporary COVID-19 clinic, provides more access for testing

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – This week Tidelands Health opened an appointment-only clinic reserved for patients who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Unlike the free testing sites that Tidelands offers, the temporary clinic also provides primary care to COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital.

This clinic at Waccamaw Medical Park South adds to the others at The Market Common and in Georgetown.

Nate Black, director of primary care for Tidelands Health, believes this is an opportunity to educate patients based on their needs. “When those patients are discharged there’s still a need for care,” Black said.

“These clinics that we have, you know, position us well to assist with some of those hospital follow up appointments and then allowing those providers to make some of those key decisions,” he explained.

Officials say, front line workers are being directly impacted by the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The state’s National Guard will arrive to Tidelands Health and other hospitals across the region to assist medical staff.

Tidelands medical staff is grateful for the National Guard’s service, but help from the community is also needed. As coronavirus cases are climbing, the clinic will provide more access for tests and examinations.

“The people that are sick and have active symptoms it’s a way for us to bring them together in a location that’s safe and excluded from other well patients to again mitigate exposure and mitigate risk in the spread,” Black explained.

For those without symptoms, but concerned about exposure, Black recommends going to a free COVID-19 testing site instead of the clinics. The next testing site will be held Friday, July 24 at Coastal Carolina University.