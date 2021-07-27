Tidelands Health receives state approval for new hospital in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health has received state approval for the construction of Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital in south Horry County, the hospital system announced Tuesday.

The new hospital will be a 36-bed facility located at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707 in the rapidly growing Socastee community.

The hospital will offer an emergency department; medical, surgical and critical care; operating suites; diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.

“This is a momentous day for people across our region,” Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health said. “We are heartened by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recognition of the need for increased access to high-quality health care in our fast-growing region, and we look forward to making this innovative new hospital a reality for the people of our community.”

Now that state approval has been received, Tidelands Health will immediately move forward with the development process pending any legal appeals.

“We look forward to working with our physicians and clinical team to bring to life a hospital that is designed from the ground up to be a place of healing, comfort and hope for people across our region,” Bailey said. “We also extend our deepest gratitude to the nearly 2,000 Horry County residents, elected officials and business leaders who stood with us in support of this needed new hospital. Your letters of support truly made a difference.”

Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be the second Tidelands Health hospital in Horry County. Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital opened in Little River in 2019.

Tidelands Health now awaits the state’s consideration of a certificate-of-need application for Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital to be located within Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital.