Tidelands Health tightens up hospital visitation policy as COVID cases reflect potential ‘Fall surge’

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – As COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, Tidelands Health is adjusting the visitation policy for its hospitals effective Thursday.

With some exceptions, the health system will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient per day at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

In order to visit as a support partner, you must be 18 or older. Visiting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

For the safety of patients, staff and family members, patients in COVID-19 isolation and patients in the critical care unit may not be visited by a support partner.

Emergency department patients may be accompanied by a support partner after the patient has been assessed and determined not to have COVID-19.

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.

All patient support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, including a temperature check, as part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter.

A face mask must be worn at all times on Tidelands Health property.

“We again thank the community for your understanding as our team continues to respond to COVID-19,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health said. “We will continue to assess COVID-19 spread in our community and adjust our hospital visitation policy as needed to protect our patients, staff and community members.”

Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests an increase in case numbers of COVID-19 could be the result of a Fall surge.

Case numbers, according to DHEC, continue to rise at a steady rate, near or beyond previous spikes in the state.

In addition to in-person visitation, extended family, friends, church members and others who wish to offer support to a patient can visit virtually via video call or send a cheer card.

Patient loved ones may also create a free, personal site through caringbridge.org to share news, schedule support for errands and household chores or set up a meal train.

A few reminders of hospital policies that remain in effect to help limit possible spread of COVID-19:

The hospital cafeterias are open only for patients, designated patient support partners and staff.

Patients who need assistance from the business office should reach out by phone. For the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital business office, call 843-652-1020. For the business office at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, call 843-652-8201.

Vendors are only allowed when necessary to support critical hospital functions.

