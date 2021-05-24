Tidelands Health to allow 2 visitors at a time, 1 person can stay overnight

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health announced Monday they will be relaxing their visitation restriction while keeping some precautions in place.

Starting Monday, most inpatients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may have two adult visitors at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. One adult patient support partner may stay overnight.

Patients in COVID-19 isolation still may not have visitors for the safety of patients, their loved ones and team members, although exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations.

“With COVID-19 hospitalizations in the single digits and thousands of residents in Horry and Georgetown counties vaccinated, it is now safe for us to adjust our visitation policy,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, said. “We know the importance of having a loved one accompany a patient, and we are glad we are now able to expand visitation guidelines.”

Some visitation rules, however, have not changed: