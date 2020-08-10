Tidelands Health to allow limited visitation at hospitals

(WBTW) – Effective Monday, and with certain restrictions and precautions, hospitalized patients at Tidelands Health may be visited by a patient support partner.

The health system will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health.

Each patient may designate one adult support partner for the length of the patient’s hospital stay. Family members may not “switch out.”

The designated patient support partner must adhere to additional guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

For inpatients, the patient support partner may visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The patient support partner may not visit any area of the hospital other than the patient’s room.

The cafeteria is not open to patient support partners. Plan ahead to bring needed food and drink.

In the emergency department, a patient support partner may be allowed when certain medical criteria are met.

For the safety of patients, staff and family members, however, patients in COVID-19 isolation may not be visited by a support partner.

All patient support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, including a temperature check, as part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative.

Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter. A face mask must be worn at all times on Tidelands Health property.

Anyone coming to the hospital for an appointment should arrive early to allow extra time for the screening process.

LATEST HEADLINES: