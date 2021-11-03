Tidelands Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5 and older

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Tidelands Health will expand its COVID-19 vaccination effort to include individuals 5 and older during a special family vaccination event Thursday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Tidelands Health will hold a special family vaccination clinic Thursday to administer the vaccine to anyone 5 and older who needs a first, second, third or booster dose.

The clinic will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at 4320 Holmestown Road in Myrtle Beach. Pediatricians will be available to talk one on one with parents and answer their specific questions.

“Our team is excited to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to this newly eligible age group,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “This family vaccine clinic was designed with young kids’ unique needs in mind, and we’re holding the event after business hours to accommodate hectic schedules.

“This is a great opportunity to get the entire family vaccinated and get booster doses for those eligible. As the region’s leader in COVID-19 vaccination, we continue to make it as convenient as possible for people to get this lifesaving vaccine.”

In alignment with federal guidelines, Tidelands Health will be administering a smaller, child-sized dose of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 5 to 11 and the standard vaccine dose to those 12 and older.

As part of the health system’s Safe in Our Care initiative, Tidelands Health has established separate, color-coded processes for the two age groups at all of its vaccination sites and events, and vaccination professionals have received specialized training to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults.

Individuals who cannot attend the special clinic Thursday will have more opportunities starting next week to get their kids (and themselves) vaccinated.

Tidelands Health will continue to offer special pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road from 4:30-6 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Adults may also receive the vaccine during these clinics.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Tidelands Health’s three regional vaccination sites will begin administering the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is already available for individuals 12 and older at these locations. In addition, the sites in Georgetown and Myrtle Beach will offer extended hours to better accommodate family schedules. Vaccines for ages 5 and older will be available at the following locations and times starting Monday, Nov. 8:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost, and no appointment is needed. To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 97,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.