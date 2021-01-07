Tidelands Health to hire additional staff to ease vaccine effort

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Facing the unprecedented task of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to tens of thousands of people across the region, even as virus cases and hospital admissions surge to record levels, Tidelands Health is creating temporary staffing positions and seeking community help to carry out the massive public health initiative.

The health system is asking individuals with previous health care experience to apply for a range of temporary positions, including vaccine administrator and clinic monitor. Individuals with data entry and customer service experience can apply to serve as a clinic registrar. Those who are hired for the temporary positions will be fully trained and will receive the COVID-19 vaccine before beginning work.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as we can, as quickly and safely as we can, in accordance with state guidelines,” said Gayle Resetar, the health system’s chief operating officer. “To do that, we need support from our community. If you are a retired nurse, if you’ve left the work force or even if you’re already working in our community but would like to earn additional income, this is a great opportunity to serve.

“Record COVID-19 levels in our community have stretched our workforce to the limit. To successfully carry out a communitywide vaccination program, we’re investing in these new staff positions that will enable us to safely get vaccine in arms as quickly as possible.”

In addition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, those who are hired for the temporary positions will be fully trained and will have appropriate personal protective equipment to safeguard their health.

Interested individuals can apply online here.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have cared for our community, and our community has cared for us,” Resetar said. “The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is cause for optimism that we can defeat this deadly virus. By temporarily increasing our staffing, we can make sure we’re ready to vaccinate our community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”