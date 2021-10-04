Tidelands Health to hold vaccine clinic in Murrells Inlet this week

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health is partnering with Drunken Jack’s Restaurant to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Health staff will administer the shots from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Inlet Affairs (4024 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

The first 25 people who get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get a $25 gift card from Drunken Jack’s.

“Vaccination is our best weapon in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our team continues to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to get this lifesaving vaccine,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health. “We are grateful to Drunken Jack’s Restaurant for partnering with us to offer this opportunity.”

Tidelands Health says it has seen an uptick in demand for the vaccine since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster doses for eligible higher-risk groups.

Booster shots, as well as first, second and third doses, will be available during Wednesday’s clinic.