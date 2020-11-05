Tidelands Health to offer walk-in flu shot clinics

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health is offering walk-in flu shot clinics starting Friday to make it even easier for individuals to get a flu shot this year.

The clinics, which will be offered Tuesdays in Pawleys Island and Fridays in Myrtle Beach, do not require an appointment. Community members simply walk in during clinic hours to receive a flu shot.

Insurance typically covers the cost of the flu shot, so individuals should bring their insurance information. The cost for those without insurance is $25.

The walk-in flu shot clinics will be offered at the following locations and times:

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane in Myrtle Beach. 8 a.m.-noon on the following Fridays: Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.

Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Pawleys Island, 9699 Ocean Highway. 1:30-4 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot this season,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “A flu shot is the best way to protect yourself as we head into peak flu season over the next few months. Please take advantage of these convenient flu shot clinics to protect you and your family.”

The flu shot reduces the risk of getting the flu and can help lessen the severity of the flu if an individual still contracts the flu virus. Getting a flu shot also reduces the risk of flu-associated hospitalization.

As part of its Safe in Our Care initiative, Tidelands Health encourages those ages 6 months and older to get a flu shot.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes getting a flu shot more important than ever this year. By taking this simple step, area residents can help protect themselves from the flu – and help prevent the region’s health care system from becoming overburdened.

For more information, call 1-866-TIDELANDS or visit here.

