Tidelands Health, WBTW partner to offer coronavirus phone bank to answer community’s questions

Georgetown, SC – Tidelands Health is teaming up with WBTW News13 to answer coronavirus questions during a televised phone bank next week.

Tidelands Health physicians will be at WBTW on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to take calls from viewers who have questions or concerns about the coronavirus threat.

“This phone bank will be an excellent opportunity for community members to speak directly with a health care professional and receive reliable, helpful information about the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Dr. Philip Dulberger, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Tidelands Health. “As our region’s largest health care system, Tidelands Health is committed to providing accurate, up-to-date information to support our community.”

Area residents who wish to speak with a health care professional during the phone bank should tune in to WBTW Wednesday for the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. The phone bank call-in number will be visible on screen throughout the broadcast.