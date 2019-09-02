1  of  2
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
Tidelands HealthPoint planning camp for kids out of school

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands HealthPoint is holding a special camp for children who are out of school because of Hurricane Dorian.

“Fit for Kids” will be held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness in Pawleys Island.

The camp will feature different activities to keep kids occupied, including swimming games and crafts.

It costs $25 a day and is designed for children in preschool through sixth grade.

The camp will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

