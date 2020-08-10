Timmonsville man arrested in shooting, charged with 8 counts of attempted murder

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

Eontre Keshawn Pompey, 21, has been accused of firing shots into a building, and then later returning to fire shots into a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McLendon Street, Brown said.

Both the building and the car were occupied, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

Pompey has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The incident is still under investigation and information is limited. Count on News13 for updates.

