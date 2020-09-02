Timmonsville man charged with assault, attempted murder after Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC – A Timmonsville man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot someone in the leg while firing a gun at them multiple times.

Jamale Graham, 33, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Graham is alleged to have used a handgun on Aug. 24 to shoot at the victim multiple times, resulting in a single gunshot wound to the leg area following a verbal dispute. The incident happened at the Knights Inn on Highway 52 near West Lucas Street in Florence.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graham was out on bond after being charged with armed robbery and assault and battery in September 2019. Police say Graham allegedly struck a woman several times with a gun and demanded she give him her purse.