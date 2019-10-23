Timmonsville man charged with attempted murder after nightclub shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies charged a man with attempted murder after a night club shooting on Honda Way.

Desmond Vashadt Hearon, 25, of Timmonsville, was arrested on Tuesday. According to investigators, Hearon allegedly shot a person with a handgun in the parking lot at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 19. The shooting was after a verbal altercation, investigators said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Hearon is being held at the Florence Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

