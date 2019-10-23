TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies charged a man with attempted murder after a night club shooting on Honda Way.
Desmond Vashadt Hearon, 25, of Timmonsville, was arrested on Tuesday. According to investigators, Hearon allegedly shot a person with a handgun in the parking lot at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 19. The shooting was after a verbal altercation, investigators said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Hearon is being held at the Florence Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Timmonsville man charged with attempted murder after nightclub shooting
- Man charged, accused of shooting, assaulting woman with gun outside Florence nightclub
- Deputies seek dognapper, missing SC pup worth $10K
- Suspect, vehicle wanted after armed robbery at Chesterfield Co. gas station
- Crews respond to shed fire in Conway area, no injuries reported