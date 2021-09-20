Timmonsville man gets 5 years for shooting death at Magic City

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man, who originally was charged with murder in a deadly shooting, has been sentenced to five years on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Trumaal Brown, 31, was not charged with murder, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, because the witness in the case hasn’t come forward since around the time Brown was charged with intimidating a witness earlier this year.

Brown said he was involved in a fight at Magic City that resulted in the shooting death in 2018.

According to a warrant, Brown allegedly used a recorded phone line while at the Florence County Detention Center between February and September 2020 to tell a witness to recant his statement. He’s also accused of having third parties over recorded video calls try to intimidate the witness into retracting his statement.

The witness recanted his statement on Sept. 25, 2020, and has since not cooperated in the prosecution of Brown, according to SLED.

Brandon Davon Grant, 29, of Florence, died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The 5-year sentence, issued earlier this month, carries no possibility of parole.