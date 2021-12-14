Timmonsville man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges taken into custody

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man is now in custody after man police say he attacked a woman and held her against her will in early December.

Anthony Devon Woods, 44, of Timmonsville, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The alleged incident on Dec. 2-3, according to arrest warrants provided to News13 by Timmonsville police.

Woods was tracked down to an apartment complex in Timmonsville by the Timmonsville Police Department with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Warrant Division and US Marshal’s Task Force.

Woods was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He did, however, leave area but returned to retrieve funds before attempting to flee the state, according to police.