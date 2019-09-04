‘Today is the day to finish preparing,’ NC Governor Roy Cooper

Breaking News Alert
Dorian gains a little bit of strength as it heads towards the Carolinas
RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Carolinas, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is urging people to finish their storm preparations while they still have time.

“Today is the day to finish preparing,” said Governor Cooper. “Do not underestimate this dangerous storm. Listen to your local emergency officials and leave now if they have ordered evacuations.”

According to the Governor’s office, Dorian remains on track to arrive on the coast early Thursday morning with heavy rain. Sustained winds may reach 80 mph east of I-95 and forecasts call for some hurricane-force wind gusts.

Mandatory evacuations of barrier islands began Wednesday morning. More than two dozen counties have declared a state of emergency.

The state medical examiner’s office recorded the first storm-related fatality. An 85-year-old Columbus County man died Monday when he fell off a ladder while preparing his house for the storm.

