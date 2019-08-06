Florida couple’s toilet explodes after lightning reacts with gas in septic tank

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAROLOTTE CO, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida plumber is warning of the dangers of “pooping while it’s storming outside” after a customer’s toilet exploded. A-1 Affordable Plumbing posted pictures of the exploded toilet on their Facebook Page

The post says lightning struck the septic tank, “igniting the methane gas (natural gas from sewer) in the sewer pipes and causing an explosion. The toilet exploded in home owners master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile (the porcelain penetrated into wall).”

The plumber says the sewer pipes in the house and the septic tank will likely have to all be replaced. But no one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: