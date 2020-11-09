Toilet paper limits return to Kroger

Scott Mitchell fills a box with toilet paper at the Tissue Plus factory, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. The new company has been unexpectedly busy because of the shortage of toilet paper brought on by hoarders concerned about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CINCINNATI (WBTW) – Purchase limits for toilet paper have returned. Kroger’s website says “limit 2” on toilet paper products.

Kroger limited purchases in the spring after widespread shortages of products. Restrictions later eased, but this time, the company told cincinnati.com it’s being proactive as coronavirus cases surge.

Kroger “hasn’t seen a jump in demand for key staples,” the newspaper reported.

A supply chain expert reported high demand for paper products and others.

“There has been a shift in demand so before it was people used to go to work and come home, now people are working from home over a prolonged period of time,” said Patrick Penfield, director of Supply Chain Executive Management Programs at Syracuse University, told WKRN.

Manufacturers are struggling to determine what’s hot and what’s not.

“They’re adding more workers, but unfortunately because of COVID, you’ve got this prolonged situation so if somebody has the virus, they have to go into quarantine,” Penfield said.

The list of items in demand include:

Pasta

Frozen dinners

Canned products

Bike parts

Furniture

Baking supplies

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels

Toilet paper

“It’s difficult because some demand is unprecedented,” Penfield said. “Baking supplies, who would have thought there would be a 3,400% increase, of all things you’d think we’d have plentiful amounts of are in short supply,” Penfield said.