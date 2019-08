MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many of you have heard the story of Tom the Veteran who suffered a heart attack and was apparently evicted from his apartment.

Tom has since been receiving help from area veterans groups to get him up to friends and family in New York. As a parting gift on Friday, he received a Quilt of Valor at the Veteran’s Cafe.

Tom the Veteran (middle) receives Quilt of Valor alongside other veterans

Tom was one of several veterans to receive a quilt.