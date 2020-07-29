Too much screen time? How digital learning may be harmful to younger children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Coronavirus has many parents considering virtual learning this academic school year, but could there be such thing as too much screen time?

In a time where screens follow children everywhere, officials say additional screen time could be harmful to younger children.

Research shows excessive time spent watching TV or using digital gadgets lowers critical thinking and literacy skills, especially in younger children.

Rapid brain development takes place for children in preschool to elementary school, where hands-on instruction is beneficial. Parents considering remote learning this Fall, should also consider their kid’s age, learning ability and ability to monitor time spent online.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Lucretia Carter, says learning on a device could be more beneficial for some children, but that parents should closely monitor how much time is being used on a device.

“Really looking at how your child is actively involved in learning is really the key,” Carter said. “You can redirect that time that they would use towards games and phones in toward learning. It’s a better use of their time.”

Experts recommend a maximum of two hours of screen time a day. At this time, Horry County officials aren’t sure how many virtual learning hours would be required if remote learning were to be an option.

“We all have to get creative based on whatever our living styles and home schedules are,” Carter said. “But absolutely making sure that child still gets out, gets some activity in – other than just playing games or being on the computer.”

As for older children, Dr. Carter says it’s not about how much time is being spent online, but more so the quality of how that time is being used.

LATEST HEADLINES: