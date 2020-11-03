Top 5 housing developments in the Myrtle Beach area based on number of homes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — There are plenty of housing developments going up in Horry County, but these five are the largest based on the number of homes being built.

Top 5 Housing Developments Based on Number of Homes:

  • Berkshire Village. Carolina Forest. 1,439 Single Family Homes. Pulte Homes.
  • Sayebrook West. Surfside Beach. 1,331 Single Family Homes. (Proposed Community)
  • Clear Pond. Carolina Forest. 1,323 Single Family Homes. Mungo Homes is the builder.
  • Waterbridge. Carolina Forest. 1,222 Single Family Homes. Waterbridge offers custom homes from a list of builders.
  • Heather Glen. Little River. 1,000 Single Family Homes. DR Horton is the builder.

All information is based on the data given by the Horry County GIS Hub.

