Top 5 housing developments in the Myrtle Beach area based on size

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: News13 WBTW drone photo)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — There are plenty of housing developments being built in Horry County, but these five are the largest based on sheer size.

Top 5 Housing Developments Based on Acreage:

  • Sayebrook East. Socastee. 861.8 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
  • Waterbridge. Carolina Forest. 675.6 acres. Waterbridge offers custom homes from a list of builders.
  • Sayebrook West. Surfside Beach. 622 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
  • Pine Ridge. Burgess. 607.5 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
  • Clear Pond. Carolina Forest. 578.1 acres. Mungo Homes is the builder.

All information is based on the data given by the Horry County GIS Hub.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories