Top 5 housing developments in the Myrtle Beach area based on size

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — There are plenty of housing developments being built in Horry County, but these five are the largest based on sheer size.
Top 5 Housing Developments Based on Acreage:
- Sayebrook East. Socastee. 861.8 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
- Waterbridge. Carolina Forest. 675.6 acres. Waterbridge offers custom homes from a list of builders.
- Sayebrook West. Surfside Beach. 622 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
- Pine Ridge. Burgess. 607.5 acres. This is a proposed neighborhood with no builder attached to it yet.
- Clear Pond. Carolina Forest. 578.1 acres. Mungo Homes is the builder.
All information is based on the data given by the Horry County GIS Hub.