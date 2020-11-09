Top 5 housing developments in the Myrtle Beach area based on size

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Ahead of the election, President Donald Trump guaranteed stimulus would flow if he won the election. On the other side of things, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to get coronavirus relief passed ahead of a potential Joe Biden inauguration.

With Biden the projected victor, Pelosi will likely spring into action to try and come to terms on a deal. However, that doesn't look likely with Trump refusing to concede the election. By all accounts, the GOP's chief negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is now out of the mix leaving Pelosi to try and come to terms with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.