MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the go-to source for all of your midday (or late night) philosophical questions — or in this case, your burning questions about Myrtle Beach.

Here are the top 6 Googled questions about Myrtle Beach.

“Hey Google, is Myrtle Beach….”

1. Is Myrtle Beach open?

If you mean the beach, yes… it’s a beach. They don’t close. The City of Myrtle Beach is also open and ready for business! All businesses, restaurants and attractions are open, and there are no mask mandates in place for the city or the beaches. Masks are still recommended, however. Even if you are vaccinated and feel safe without a mask we won’t judge you for wearing one.

2. Is Myrtle Beach an Island?

No, Myrtle beach is a city on the southeastern coast of the United States. If you google “map images” of Myrtle Beach you’ll see it only has water on one side.

3. What City and State is Myrtle Beach in?

Myrtle Beach is in… Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Enough said.

4. Is Myrtle Beach dog friendly?

Absolutely. Dogs are allowed on the beach from Labor Day through April 30 any time of day. However, they are not allowed on the beach from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day.

There are also many dog friendly restaurants in our area that would be happy to have both you and your furry friends. Maybe they can even recreate the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp.

5. Is Myrtle Beach Pacific or Atlantic?

Myrtle Beach is on the southeastern coast of the US, so it’s on the Atlantic Ocean.

6. Is Myrtle Beach safe?

Myrtle Beach, like any city, has pockets where incidents of crime seem to happen the most, but the city as a whole is safe. Just use common sense and avoid walking around at night in areas that aren’t open or seem to be sketchy.

You’re grandma might have always said “Nothing good happens after midnight,” but as long as you’re being careful and aware of your surroundings there are several fun things to do around Myrtle Beach if you are a night owl.