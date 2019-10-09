Top candidates for Georgetown County Administrator announced

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council has announced its top three finalists for the position of County Administrator.

Ray Funnye, Georgetown County Director of Public Services

David Garner, Abbeville County Director

Brian Tucker, Georgetown County Director of Economic Development

A meet and greet event will take place on Wednesday, October 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Howard Center on Hawkins Street to allow the public to meet the candidates and hear a brief presentation from each.