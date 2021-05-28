Top South Carolina Democrat wants $1M vaccine lottery prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the prizes would be similar to a program in Ohio. The Columbia Democrat says that type of program might get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates.
Just 36% of residents are fully vaccinated. South Carolina senators considered more modest incentives during last month’s budget debate, including a $250 scholarship to college students who get vaccinate or $100 for the first 500,000 people to get the COVID-19 shot. They failed with minimal Republican support.