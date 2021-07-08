Tornado warning lifted for Georgetown, Horry Counties

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning has been lifted for Eastern Georgetown County and South Central Horry County.

The tornado was expected near Litchfield Beach around 5:35 a.m.; Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Burgess around 5:45 a.m.; Surfside Bech areound 5:50 a.m.; Socastee around 5:55 a.m.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Other areas that may have been impacted include Waccamaw community hospital.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Take Cover now. Do not wait until you hear or see a tornado.