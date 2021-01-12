Total COVID-19 cases in South Carolina surpass 328,000 with 30% positive testing rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 1,361 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 29 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total of cases to 328,028. DHEC also announced additional 29 deaths, bringing the total to 5,358. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Tuesday is 30.3%.



New cases by county in the News13 viewing area are:

Darlington – 29

Dillon – 26

Florence – 36

Georgetown – 9

Horry – 60

Marion – 16

Marlboro – 4

A full breakdown of other counties can be found here.

DHEC says a total of 4,076,340 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.