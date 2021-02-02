Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina surpasses 400,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,554 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 32 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 400,472 and confirmed deaths to 6,599 for South Carolina.

The percent positive rate for tested on Wednesday was 8.8%. DHEC says a total of 5,026,688 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.

Here are new cases for local counties:

Darlington – 12

Dillon – 15

Florence – 35

Georgetown – 3

Horry – 96

Marion – 20

Marlboro – 6

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths by county: please click here.

Starting today, DHEC is now reporting percent positive using the tests-over-tests method. Percent positive is now calculated by dividing all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of COVID-19 tests (positive and negative), and then multiplying the result by 100 to get a percent.



With the change, the public will notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive.



That does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased. Percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently. Not only will DHEC use this new method going forward, but it will go back and recalculate the percent positive for the entire time COVID-19 has been tracked in South Carolina. Anyone wishing to see what the old data looked like can visit this link.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.