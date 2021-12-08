Town of Latta votes for new mayor, town council members

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Latta held an election to determine their new mayor and town council members.

For Mayor, there were two people running: Robbie Coward, who received 275 votes, and Teresa Johnson Mason, who received 192.

For Town Council, there were six people running: Lizzie Crawford, Kevin Drawhorn, Brian K. Mason, Marcus McGirt, Robert A. McIntyre and Jarett Taylor.

The top three were McGirt with 281 votes, McIntyre with 263 votes, and Crawford with 242 votes. Following behind were Drawhorn with 189, Taylor with 178 and Mason with 158.