The typical summertime pattern continues for the next few days. It will be partly sunny throughout the day today with isolated storms firing up in the afternoon. Luckily, it does not look as rainy as it was yesterday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This is going to be the case on Tuesday as well. The greatest difference in Tuesday’s weather will be to the marine forecast. At this time, Hurricane Franklin will be a couple hundred miles offshore, but parallel to the Carolina coast. It will likely create breezy conditions on Tuesday, with higher waves and rip currents.

On Wednesday, the winds will be picking up as Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to be a major hurricane, is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf coast. Based on the forecast cone, the center of circulation could come ashore anywhere from St. Marks on the Florida Panhandle to Tampa. As Idalia interacts with the land, it will weaken. The cone has consistently shifted east with every update from the National Hurricane Center, but tropical storm conditions are still expected in our area from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Winds will likely be sustained between 30-40 mph with gusts in the 50s.

Since the cone is constantly shifting to the east it looks like coastal impacts will be the most noteworthy. As it currently stands, the center of circulation will be to our south Wednesday at 8 p.m. This corresponds with a king tide. Storm surge is forecast at 3 to 6 feet. Pair that with a king tide and coastal flooding and inundation will be significant, though not likely as bad as with Hurricane Ian.

Sunshine returns for Friday, and temperatures will be lovely in the low-80s.