Tracking Rain Chances and the Tropics

Rain chances continue but that will help keep more clouds around to keep the scorching temperatures at bay. Tonight expect clouds across most of the area. Some patchy fog will be out and about for that morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Monday’s rain chances are about the same at 40% so expect some scattered activity on and off throughout the day but don’t expect any wash outs. Best chances of rain look to be on Tuesday and Wednesday but the activity still looks to be scattered in nature. Highs will be limited in the mid 80s due to the clouds and rain chances around through the first half of the week.

In the tropics, Fred is back to tropical storm strength as it makes its way through Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall Monday evening along the Florida panhandle with nearly 60 mph winds. Grace has since weakened to a tropical depression but is expected to continue its westward trek through the Caribbean until eventually heading into the Gulf and likely gaining strength.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog inland. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms with pops of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: More clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.