Tracking the Tropics: Potential cyclone expected to reach the east coast of Florida on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A tropical wave near the Bahamas is becoming better organized and is likely to become a tropical storm that could affect the southeast.

The forecast track for the system is uncertain now but the majority of scenarios agree the southeast coast could be affected. With winds at about 30 mph, the potential cyclone is expected to move across the Bahamas on Friday and over the east coast of Florida on Saturday.

At 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for several areas recently hit by Dorian. They include Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 miles per hour,” the NHC reported/

Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday and across Florida over the weekend, forecasters said.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, which is producing a “small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”